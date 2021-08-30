Arizona reports 3,247 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 2:45 PM MST, La Paz County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:24 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 9:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:30 PM MST, White Mountains, Northern Gila County

Arizona reports 3,247 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Surprise couple recounts COVID-19 battle as Arizona surprises 1 million cases

Jim Kalweit's wife, Kimberly, spent several weeks in the hospital during her COVID battle, and at one point, Jim thought he wife would not make it. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

PHOENIX - Arizona health officials are reporting 3,247 new COVID-19 cases.

The state dashboard on Aug. 30, however, showed no new deaths related to the virus.

Arizona last week was on a five-day streak of reporting more than 3,000 cases a day until a dip Sunday to just a little over 2,000 cases.

The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 1,011,101 cases and 18,787 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Cases and hospitalizations have been climbing steadily since early July mostly due to the highly transmissible delta variant, according to public health experts. As of Sunday, 1,983 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state’s latest data shows more than 3.5 million people in the eligible population are fully vaccinated. More than 4 million — or 55.9% — have received at least one vaccine dose.

MORE: Find COVID-19 vaccine locations in your area



 

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu. 

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

More COVID-19 in Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.