Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Brophy College Prep's COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks controversy; some are calling for mandate's reversal

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Brophy College Prep's COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks controversy

Parents and alumni of Brophy College Prep hope school administrators will change their minds when it comes to a vaccine mandate that some see as overreach. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

PHOENIX - Parents and alumni of one of Phoenix’s most well known private schools hope to change administrators minds when it comes to their vaccine mandate.

Brophy College Prep recently asked students to get vaccinated, or submit themselves to on-campus weekly COVID-19 testing. Parents and students were notified three weeks ago about this policy, and hundreds of people in the Brophy community are calling it an overreach. Some parents are even talking about pulling their kids out of school, or taking legal action against the mandate.

Parent speaks out

Elaine Leonard has received the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as her whole family.

"We are all vaccinated primarily because my boys are half Navajo Indian, and we wanted to be able to visit family on the Navajo Reservation," said Leonard.

Leonard's son, Holden Wilson is a junior at Brophy. He already meets their vaccine mandate requirements, but Leonard still signed on to a letter that asks school administrators to change their minds

"We are more concerned about the medical freedoms, where parents aren’t able to make the decision about whether or not their child is vaccinated in order to attend Brophy without unreasonable requirements," said Leonard.

Arizona's vaccine mandate ban affects some, but not all schools

In Arizona, the government has banned vaccine mandates for public schools, but not private. Governor Doug Ducey was asked about the ban.

"Brophy is a Catholic school, and it's an excellent school, and religious schools have protections, as they should, against government actions, so do many private schools. Everyone knows where I stand on this issue. I respect others with differing opinions, and they make decision under their authority.

In response to the ongoing vaccine mandate controversy, officials with Brophy have issued a statement that reads, in part:

The mandate takes effect on Sept. 13.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters