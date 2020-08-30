Arizona reports 374 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

Two popular bars in Old Town Scottsdale have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating requirements to reopen under coronavirus protocol.

The Arizona State Health Department officials said Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos were served non-compliance notices on August 29 to immediately close as mandated by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order issued on June 29.

Authorities said the two bars were both in violation of social distancing, masking, dancing, standing, and table occupancy limitations.

Both bars had filed applications to reopen under the state’s released benchmarks indicating when businesses could reopen in Arizona once counties met the “moderate” stage.

State health officials said Maricopa County and two others met that stage on August 27.

Once counties reach the moderate stage, bars that are approved by the health department can offer dine-in restaurant service at 50% capacity. The use of masks is also required at all times by staff and customers within the business except while actively eating or drinking.

“Detectives will continue to enforce public health orders and take immediate actions against licensees who are observed showing general disregard for the welfare and safety of others,” Department of Liquor Director John Cocca said a statement.

Casa Amigos and Bottled Blonde will remain closed until the state health department grants permission to reopen.

Meanwhile, Arizona health officials reported 374 additional confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 more known deaths as of August 30.

With those figures, Arizona has now had a total of 201,661 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started and at least 5,030 fatalities.

Of the case total, more than 130,000 have occurred in Maricopa County.

In general, the number of coronavirus infections is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

