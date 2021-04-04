Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area

Arizona reports 464 additional COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

COVID-19 parking lot restrictions at city of Phoenix parks turn political

The governor and mayor are at odds over what should re-open and tempers are flaring. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.

PHOENIX (AP) - Health officials in Arizona on April 4 reported 464 more confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

The state’s pandemic totals increased to 844,302 cases and 16,990 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard also showed the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered neared 3.6 million with over 2.2 million people, or 31.2% of the state population, having received at least one dose and over 1.4 million people those being fully vaccinated.

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals fell to 538 on Saturday — the lowest level since Sept. 28.

However, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients rose by nine to 162.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 456.9 on March 18 to 653.4 on Thursday, while the rolling average of daily deaths declined from 24.6 to 13 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

