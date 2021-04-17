Expand / Collapse search

Arizona reports 480 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona on April 17 reported 480 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths as the number of virus-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600 since late March.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard listed pandemic totals of 853,050 cases and 17,151 deaths as the Department of Health Services subtracted two deaths from the number of fatalities.

There were 567 COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Friday, keeping that metric in the same range where it has been for the past three weeks.

The number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose neared 2.7 million, or 37.2% of the state’s population, with over 1.8 million people being fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks,, falling from 653.4 on April 1 to 624 on Thursday, while the rolling average of new deaths rose from 13 to 16.2 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

