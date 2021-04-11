Arizona reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

article

Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 540 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

The state’s case total now stands at 849,561 since the pandemic began with the known death toll remaining at 17,086.

Over 2.5 million people — over a third of the state’s population — have received at least one dose and over 1.6 million people are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Virus-related hospitalizations continue to hover in the 500-600 range.

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals fell to 532 on Saturday. The number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients rose to 149.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, up from 504 on March 25 to 724.3 on Thursday, while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 29.6 to 12.3 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

