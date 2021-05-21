Arizona reports 577 new virus cases, another 22 deaths

Arizona is reporting 577 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths.

The state Department of Health Services released the latest daily virus figures Friday. The total number of cases and deaths over the course of the pandemic now stand at 875,766 and 17,531, respectively.

The in-patient hospitalizations due to the virus decreased slightly to 581. Of those, 167 were patients in the ICU.

MORE: Find COVID-19 vaccine locations in your area

The seven-day rolling average of Arizona's daily virus cases was 575.3 as of Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of daily virus-related deaths was 10.1.

Meanwhile, more than 5.6 million vaccine doses have been given out in the state. Roughly 3.2 million people, or 44.3% of Arizona's eligible population, have received at least one dose. Around 2.7 million are fully vaccinated.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.