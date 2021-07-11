Arizona reports 803 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths

Arizona health officials on July 11 reported 803 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 901,439 cases and 18,033 deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Arizona reported 807 coronavirus-related cases and 20 deaths on Saturday.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona has the 12th-highest number of cases among U.S. states and the sixth-highest rate of cases by population.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard showed more than 6.6 million vaccine doses have been administered with 3.6 million people — 50.2% of Arizona’s population — having received at least one shot.

More than 3.2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

