Maricopa County health experts expect the Delta Variant to increase in Arizona

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Delta Variant causing COVID cases to increase

County health experts are expecting the Delta Variant to spread fast in Arizona and in some states.

PHOENIX - We've seen a couple surges with the coronavirus, and now there are concerns that another could be on the way. To so-called "Delta Variant" is behind it, causing cases to increase again in more than a dozen states.

The Delta Variant is growing at a fast rate around the country and county health experts are expecting it to increase in the next few months.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Infectious Disease Specialist with Maricopa County, says the strain in May was 3% and June was 19%.

"We know in the U.S the Delta strain is the dominant strain in the U.S, we expect to see more and more of the Delta strain circling here in the county," said Sunshine.

In the Valley, a long term facility is experiencing an outbreak, and this illustrates how fast the Delta Variant can spread. The county has not released the location.

"We really need to be prepared to see more and more of the Delta strain circulating the best way to do that is be fully vaccinated," said Sunshine.

