Arizona reports 845 additional coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

Arizona on April 16 reported 845 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths, topping the state’s latest seven-day rolling averages for both pandemic metrics.

The state’s totals rose to 852,570 cases and 17,153 deaths, according to the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard.

The latest seven-day rolling average of daily new cases was 689.3 as of Wednesday, up over the previous two weeks from 600.7 on March 31, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Meanwhile, the rolling average of daily deaths declined, dropping from 14.7 as of March 31 to 12.3 on Wednesday.

MORE: Many struggling with 're-entry anxiety' as world begins to open again

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range daily in the past three weeks between 500 and 600, with 569 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Thursday, according to the state’s dashboard.

With over 40,000 vaccinations administered Thursday, nearly 2.7 million people have received at least one dose, including over 1.8 million now fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

