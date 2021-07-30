Arizona reports nearly 2K more virus cases, most since March

article

Arizona reported 1,965 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the most in a single day since early March, as virus-related hospitalizations continued to climb.

The additional infections and 24 deaths reported Friday increased the state’s pandemic totals to 925,169 cases and 18,224 deaths.

Arizona’s weekslong climb of COVID-19 hospitalizations had 1,072 virus patients occupying beds as of Thursday, nearly double the number on July 8.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose sharply over the past two weeks, from 851 on July 14 to 1,507 on Wednesday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 11 to 9 in the same period.

Health officials in Arizona and across the country cite low vaccination rates and the fast-spreading delta variant for increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections.

More than 6.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona so far. Over 3.7 million people — or 52% of the eligible population — have received at least one dose. Over 3.3 million people have been fully vaccinated.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

