Arizona reports over 4K new coronavirus cases; hospitalizations up

Arizona on Nov. 18 reported over 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second time in a week as virus-related hospitalizations continued to climb.

The state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported 4,184 additional cases and 56 more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 1,228,076 cases and 21,808 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 2,403 virus patients occupied hospital inpatient beds, the most since February, according to the dashboard.

Beginning Tuesday and again on Wednesday, only 6% of the state’s inpatient beds statewide were not in use, the lowest percentage since the pandemic began, according to the dashboard.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 2,684.1 on Nov. 2 to 3,659.3 on Tuesday.

The rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona decreased during the same period, increasing from 40 to 32.4

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

