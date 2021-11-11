Just over 12K Arizona kids are vaccinated against COVID-19, AZDHS says

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 900,000 kids, ages five through 11, have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in the U.S.

Overall, about 28,000 million children are now eligible for the Pfizer shot.

In Arizona, just over 12,000 kids in Arizona have gotten their shot, with about 600,000 kids being eligible.

Children who get their first shot by Nov. 15 are on track to be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

More COVID-19 numbers in Arizona

Arizona health officials already concerned about a fall surge are reporting more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 11.

The state Department of Health Services coronavirus dashboard on Thursday recorded 3,624 new confirmed cases and another 24 deaths.

The number of patients hospitalized for virus-related reasons also continues to trend upward. As of Wednesday, there were 2,113 hospitalizations.

Department of Health Services officials warned this week that every county in the state has substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.

