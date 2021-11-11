Arizona reports 3,624 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

Arizona health officials already concerned about a fall surge are reporting more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health Services coronavirus dashboard on Thursday recorded 3,624 new confirmed cases and another 24 deaths.

Except for Monday, the past week has consistently seen more than 3,000 new cases statewide each day.

The total number of cases and deaths in Arizona since the pandemic started now stand at 1,202,901 and 21,549, respectively.

The number of patients hospitalized for virus-related reasons also continues to trend upward. As of Wednesday, there were 2,113 hospitalizations.

Department of Health Services officials warned this week that every county in the state has substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 1,828 on Oct. 26 to nearly 3,340 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths dropping slightly from around 63 on Oct. 30 to 47 on Tuesday.

