Arizona reports 3,118 new COVID-19 cases, 77 more deaths

Arizona is once again reporting more than 3,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard released the latest daily figures on Nov. 9, showing 3,118 new cases and another 77 deaths.

Over 3,000 new cases were reported for four straight days but then dipped to over 2,000 Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has now seen 1,195,483 cases and 21,486 deaths.

The dashboard also tallied 1,997 patients hospitalized as of Monday for COVID-19 related issues.

MORE: Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers







More coronavirus in Arizona news

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.