Arizona rolling averages of coronavirus cases, deaths drop sharply

Arizona on March 23 reported 507 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths as rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths dropped sharply over the past two weeks.

The latest figures increased the state’s pandemic totals to 837,244 cases and 16,798 deaths.

As of Monday, 650 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds, up from 647 on Sunday but far below the Jan. 11 pandemic of 5,082.

MORE: Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases, no deaths

The rolling average of daily cases plummeted from 1,345 on March 7 to 479 on Sunday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 49.9 to 27.4 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Advertisement

Arizona on Monday announced that it will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments at state-run vaccination sites to anyone 16 and older starting Wednesday.

Officials said the decision followed a review of vaccination data, softening demand and an expected increase of supply in the coming weeks.

Find Arizona vaccination sites here: http://azhealth.gov/findvaccine

Schedule an appointment at a state-run site here: https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.