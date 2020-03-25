Arizona seeks to expand access to nutritious foods through SNAP program, Gov. Ducey says

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday Arizona has requested permission from the USDA to expand access to nutritious foods through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

“Arizona is focused on making sure families impacted by COVID-19 have the assistance and resources they need,” Ducey said in a statement. “We want these resources to be easy to access and available for all who need them. We’ll continue working with our partners in the government, non-profit and private sectors to come together and support Arizonans in need."

Arizona is requesting the following changes to the food assistance program:

Allow DES to approve applications without eligibility interviews, resulting in quicker and more efficient services.

Allow all eligible families to purchase prepared and hot meals from grocery stores.

Waive the work requirements for eligible students while employment opportunities are more scarce.

Provide to eligible families the maximum allotment allowed for up to two months.

Extend certification periods by 90 days, saving clients time and ensuring benefits are provided to clients during the pandemic.

To apply for nutrition assistance, you can visit https://www.healthearizonaplus.gov/ or call (855) 432-7587.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

Advertisement

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: