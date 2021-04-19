Arizona Senate Republicans begin months-long 2020 election audit

Nearly six months after the 2020 election, another audit is underway and this one is being led by Arizona Senate Republicans.

The audit is being conducted at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on the state fairgrounds. All of Maricopa County's 2.1 million ballots cast in the election will be re-counted by hand.

The audit team arrived on site Monday.

Meanwhile, some are calling the process of getting the ballots and machines to the coliseum "a logistical nightmare."

Senate President Karen Fann, who’s heading the audit, has not made herself available for questions.

"The president has said all along she’s going to make sure it’s a process that’s above board, that folks can follow along. I think she’s expecting it to begin later this week," says J.D. Mesnard, a Republican state senator.

A FOX 10 news team was told to leave the coliseum on Monday morning as doors were shut.

Mesnard believes the public will be able to start following a live stream of the audit process once the ballots and machines are delivered to the coliseum.

"We’re going to have a 24-hour monitor, we’re going to make it live stream, we want the public to see every step of where these ballots go. We will have a police escort from our elections department all the way to the coliseum," says Steve Gallardo, a Maricopa County Supervisor.

Maricopa County has agreed to comply with the Senate’s subpoena, but some supervisors are concerned about transparency and the experience of the auditors.

"It’s not the Senate that’s conducting this audit, it is outside organizations," Gallardo explained, adding, "They’re wanting to do something that has never been taken on before, they’re trying to do something they have no expertise about, they’re trying to audit an election they have no idea about."

The company hired by Fann to oversee and conduct the audit is Florida-based Cyber Ninjas. Its CEO appeared to have promoted election conspiracy theories from a now-deleted Twitter account.

"I think what matters is the product they put out and whether we can all look at it and say they followed the right way to do this," Mesnard said, adding, "If he doesn’t find any fraud, what better person than someone who believed there was fraud coming and saying, 'Hey, I’m not finding any in Arizona.'"

Fann and former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, who is a liaison for the auditors, have not responded to requests for comments.

The coliseum is booked for the audit from April 19 until May 14, but Senate Republicans estimate it will be 2-3 months before the audit is completed.