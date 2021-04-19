Arizona Senate Republicans begin months-long 2020 election audit at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nearly six months after the 2020 election, another audit, this time led by Arizona Senate Republicans, is underway.

Audit being conducted at State Fairgrounds

The audit is being conducted at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and all of Maricopa County's 2.1 million ballots cast in the election will be re-counted by hand.

The audit team arrived on site Monday.

Senate President Karen Fann, who’s heading the audit, has not made herself available for questions.

"The president has said all along she’s going to make sure it’s a process that’s above board, that folks can follow along. I think she’s expecting it to begin later this week," says J.D. Mesnard, a Republican state senator.

A FOX 10 news team was told to leave the coliseum on Monday morning as doors were shut.

Machines moved to Coliseum on April 21

Voting machines packed for moving to Veteran Memorial Coliseum

April 21 was moving day for the voting machines in Maricopa County, as they were moved to the audit site via a special process.

"The machines are very sensitive. You got to be real careful on how you package them," said Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo. "We had to bring out a team from California to assemble and box them."

Surrounded by deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, moving trucks and crews transferred the equipment to the coliseum.

Some Maricopa County supervisors raising concerns

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo

Maricopa County has agreed to comply with the Senate’s subpoena, but some supervisors are concerned about transparency and the experience of the auditors.

"It’s not the Senate that’s conducting this audit, it is outside organizations," Gallardo explained, adding, "They’re wanting to do something that has never been taken on before, they’re trying to do something they have no expertise about, they’re trying to audit an election they have no idea about."

Controversy over company hired to oversee audit

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Benett is working with the auditors.

"There's a company called Wake Technologies that hand counts ballots in other states. They will be the primary subcontracting on not only hand-counting, but re-tabulating the ballots as well," said Bennett.

Another company involved in the audit, hired by Fann, is Florida-based Cyber Ninjas. Its CEO appeared to have promoted election conspiracy theories from a now-deleted Twitter account.

In late March, FOX 10 reported on tweets that appeared to be made by Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan. According to an archive of what appears to be Logan’s Twitter account, he used hashtags and shared memes popular with people promoting disproven or unsupported allegations casting doubt on Biden’s victory.

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett

"We're not auditing the opinions and tweets of the CEO of Cyber Ninjas," said Bennett. "We’re auditing the ballots. We’re auditing the machines, and the envelopes and signatures of the voters."

"I think what matters is the product they put out and whether we can all look at it and say they followed the right way to do this," Mesnard said, adding, "If he doesn’t find any fraud, what better person than someone who believed there was fraud coming and saying, 'Hey, I’m not finding any in Arizona.'"

Gallardo is skeptical of the operation, and questioned the experience of the auditors.

"They're going to look at this huge machine and say, 'where do I start?'" said Gallardo. "They have no idea what they’re dealing with. They have no experience with the election."

All ballots are expected to be delivered by April 22.

The coliseum is booked for the audit from April 19 until May 14, but Senate Republicans estimate it will be 2-3 months before the audit is completed.

The audit will be livestreamed for public viewing, and officials say there will be 24-7 private security inside and outside of the coliseum throughout the process.

