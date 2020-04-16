Arizona Senators McSally, Sinema to join Trump's economic recovery task force

article

Arizona Senators Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema will be joining President Donald Trump's bipartisan congressional task force to help guide how America will recover economically during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This morning, I spoke to President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Senators on both sides of the aisle to discuss how to allow people to safely return to work while saving lives and defeating the virus,” McSally said in the statement.

"I’ve been in constant communication with Arizona small business owners, industry leaders, and elected officials to understand the challenges they are facing," she continued, "And develop solutions that will put us in the best possible position to harness economic growth once we have turned the corner on this crisis."

Sinema, McSally's Democratic counterpart, also released a statement saying she would be joining Trump's task force.

“I will work with anyone to support Arizona’s state and local leaders, ensure our communities adhere to scientific best practices to address our current health emergency, and provide employers the resources to quickly recover and get Americans back to work once the immediate crisis has passed.” — Krysten Sinema

