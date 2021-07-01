Arizona twirling team makes their way to the national championships

Due to COVID-19 in 2020, the Arizona Twirling Athletes couldn't compete in Nationals.

For 2021, the team is headed to Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Arizona Twirling Athletes practiced for the past few months, three days a week, outside. They are preparing for a Nationals that almost didn't happen.

"We had been outside for a whole year a whole year outside in the driveway, and at the end of May it was getting so hot the kids could barely hold the batons," said Becky Hewitt, director and coach of the Arizona Twirling Athletes. "I said, ‘We have to find a place.’ "

CEO and Founder of The Pearce Family Foundation and Girl About Town Megan Alfonso and her husband heard about Hewitt and her girl's story, looking for an indoor space to practice due to COVID restrictions, and provided a hand.

"I wanted to in turn help another nonprofit and give back in a way that I'm maybe never thought about before, and so I just thought, why not do this? We all went through a lot last year. If I can help these girls really continue something that they love, then it's a blessing," said Alfonso.

The girls have been practicing in the new space for the past five weeks and are ready to go to U.S National Baton Twirling Championship in Florida next week.

"Now that we're going to Daytona Beach and seeing this new facility and how this works is going to be really amazing," said Hewitt.

The team is heading to Florida on Tuesday and will compete Wednesday through Friday.

