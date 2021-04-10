Local twirling school needs new practice facility, may have to cancel upcoming competitions

High school freshman Madysin Hewitt is getting twirling lessons from her grandmother.

"Three hours, four days a week," Madysin said.

Becky Hewitt has been teaching twirling for 50 years.

Madysin, like so many of her students, is a national champion, but the Arizona Twirling Athletes are in trouble.

"It’s getting hotter and hotter, so without an indoor space, I don’t think we’ll be able to go to national and regionals, and regionals are coming up in June," Becky Hewitt said.

She says they can't practice in their normal place because of COVID-19 restrictions and outside on driveways will only work for so long in Arizona.

"Baton twirlers do gymnastics and dance and twirl and juggle so we need help," she said.

"It’s been really hard and difficult because we’re used to being in gyms and in teams and exchanges," Madysin said.

And if a new place like a warehouse or airplane hanger doesn't pass the baton to them soon, they can't go to regionals and nationals. That means some of the older students might not be seen by college scouts for scholarship offers.

"No one's going to be able to see you, no one's going to be able to say, 'I want you, this person twirling at our college football field' and so it’s a lot harder when people can’t see what they want in the future," Madysin said. "So this has really impacted everyone."

Madysin is hoping something becomes available soon.

"There's nothing else I'd rather be doing," she added.

If you know of a place in the Phoenix area that would be a great indoor practice facility, please visit www.arizonatwirlingathletes.com.

