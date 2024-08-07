Arizona veteran's death remains unsolved months after being shot on the highway

article

The family of an Arizona shooting victim is pleading for help to bring justice in the case as the suspect is still on the run months later.

Fifty-year-old Keith Henion was found in a crashed truck along Loop 202 near Alma School Road in Mesa around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 28. When Arizona DPS Troopers arrived on the scene, they saw Keith had been shot and killed.

They believe he was shot somewhere between Dobson Road and Alma School Road on Loop 202, which is about a mile stretch of highway.

"Seven months into this investigation, detectives are still searching for the suspect(s) responsible for this cowardly attack. As family and friends continue to mourn, we ask the community to help by submitting anonymous tips through Silent Witness," the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release.

In a previous interview with Keith's mother, Peggy Aspinwall, she said he was a son, a veteran and a father.

She said Keith was driving home after working in Las Vegas when the shooting happened.

Months later, the family of Keith, alongside Phoenix Police, held a press conference on Aug. 7, asking for help finding his killer as there has been little movement in the case.

Silent Witness is offering a $7,000 reward in this case.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.