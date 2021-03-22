Arizonans aged 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Any Arizonan who is 16 and older can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine at state-run vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma County.

"Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible," said Governor Ducey in an announcement made March 22. "Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step."

All appointments that were made available for Wednesday morning have been booked, the Arizona Department of Health Services said.

Appointments are also being opened up at 11 A.M. every Friday for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the University of Arizona in Tucson and Yuma Civic Center in Yuma County.

Sites using the Pfizer vaccine can immunize anyone 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.

Arizona is among the first states to allow anyone to sign up for vaccine appointments. President Joe Biden has said he wants states to take that step by May 1 and seek to vaccinate everyone who wants a shot by the end of May.

About 2.9 million vaccine doses have been given to about 1.1 million people so far in Arizona, according to state officials.

The change applies only to state-run vaccination sites, which have distributed the bulk of the vaccines in Arizona but are in urban areas. Counties and some pharmacies have their own vaccine supplies and eligibility criteria, such as a health condition or a job in an essential industry.

Anyone who needs extra help registering can call the state's helpline at 1-844-542-8201.

Find Arizona vaccination sites here: http://azhealth.gov/findvaccine

Schedule an appointment at a state-run site here: https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/

Health officials on Tuesday reported 507 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths as rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths dropped sharply over the past two weeks.

The latest figures increased the state’s pandemic totals to 837,244 cases and 16,798 deaths.

As of Monday, 650 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds, up from 647 on Sunday but far below the Jan. 11 pandemic of 5,082.

MORE: Navajo Nation reports no COVID-related deaths for 3rd day in a row

The rolling average of daily cases plummeted from 1,345 on March 7 to 479 on Sunday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 49.9 to 27.4 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Read the full release: https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2021/03/arizona-expands-covid-19-vaccination-eligibility-all

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

