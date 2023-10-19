Arizonans can add driver's licenses and state IDs to Google Wallet

Arizonans now have another way to access their driver's license or state ID – digitally. It will be one of the first states to allow them to be used through Google Wallet.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division issued drivers licenses or IDs stored in the wallet can be used as a valid identification at select Transportation Security Administration airport checkpoints.

ADOT says this gives residents three digital platforms to choose from. The state first offered the mobile driver's license in 2021. Then in 2022, Arizona was one of the first states to allow licenses and IDs to be added to Apple Wallets.

"Arizona is proud to again be one of the first states to give our residents the choice to add their ID to Google Wallet," Arizona MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. "We continue to seek out opportunities for products and services that provide Arizonans convenience, security and privacy."

ADOT says residents should continue to carry their physical driver's license or state ID card to use in other situations, including law enforcement.

For more information: https://azdot.gov/GoogleWallet