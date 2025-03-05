Arizona's previous 15-week abortion ban declared unconstitutional

The Brief Arizona's 15-week abortion ban, which isn't in effect anymore, was deemed unconstitutional on March 5 by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge. Arizona's abortion laws are based on the voter-approved Prop 139, passed in November 2024. Prop 139 allows abortions up until "fetal viability," which is 22 to 24 weeks.



Arizona's previous 15-week abortion ban has been officially declared "unconstitutional."

What we know:

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge issued the ruling Wednesday morning.

But, this doesn't change much.

Abortion remains legal in Arizona up to fetal viability, which was approved by voters.

The legality of abortions in Arizona has been in flux since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Dig deeper:

March 5's ruling doesn't change the law on the books for Arizona, which is Prop 139, approved by Arizona voters last November.

That measure enshrines abortion rights in our state's constitution, and allows for abortions up until the point of "fetal viability," which is 22 to 24 weeks.

Wednesday's ruling, however, permanently blocks Arizona's former abortion ban that prohibited abortions after 15 weeks. That law also threatened doctors who violated it with up to two years in prison.

Two local OB-GYNs and the Arizona chapter of Planned Parenthood took the state to court over the 15-week ban late last year, asking for it to be thrown out.

What's next:

Reproductive freedom advocates organized at the capitol on Wednesday, calling the ruling a win, but say their fight isn't over.

The ruling also prevents lawmakers from taking action against abortion rights in the legislature.

At least four GOP-backed bills were introduced this current session.