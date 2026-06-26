Armed 13-year-old crashes car, leads Arizona police officers on foot chase: PD

The Brief A 13-year-old boy crashed a 1993 Acura into a utility pole in Yuma early Friday morning and fled the scene on foot, according to police. The driver and his 17-year-old passenger were captured after a foot pursuit, during which the driver reportedly discarded a handgun that police later recovered.



A 13-year-old boy armed with a handgun led Yuma police officers on a foot chase early Friday morning after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident unfolded shortly after 2 a.m. in the 900 block of West 12th Street. According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responding to reports of a solo crash discovered a preteen behind the wheel and an older teenage passenger, both of whom immediately tried to escape from the scene on foot.

Investigators determined that the 13-year-old was driving a gray 1993 Acura eastbound on 12th Street when the car veered off the road and slammed into a utility light pole. When officers arrived at the wreckage, they say the young driver and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy, bolted from the vehicle, prompting a foot pursuit through the area.

Dig deeper:

During the subsequent chase, officers say they learned that the 13-year-old driver had a gun. Police say the preteen discarded the weapon as he ran from officers. A search of the path the juveniles took led officers to find and safely recover the handgun.

Both juveniles were apprehended shortly after the foot chase. They were transported to Onvida Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Police did not name the suspects. The investigation into the events that led up to the crash – and the firearm – remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Yuma Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the department at 928-783-4421, or to remain anonymous by calling 78-Crime at 928-782-7463.