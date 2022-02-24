Expand / Collapse search

Armed children use scooters to commit crimes around Atlanta

By Morse Diggs
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

Armed children using scooters as they commit crimes

Officials say individuals as young as 12 have recently committed crimes, including armed robbery, as they ride scooter through neighborhoods around Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Children are traveling together on scooters are toting guns in their backpacks.

Atlanta leaders say the weapons -- which they are too young to carry -- are not for protection but for criminal activity. 

In the Grant Park community, south of Downtown Atlanta, a video shows one encounter.

Gunshots were recorded after an apparent car break-in was stopped.

A construction staffer working during daylight hours saw scooter riders stop off at a vehicle.

Before they could break in, a worker came over to see what was going on and was met by gunfire.

Several youngsters quickly rode off.

Jason Winston, a councilman from the area, drafted legislation calling on the scooter operators to restrict who can rent one of the devices. The age limit, Winston says, should be sixteen-years of age. 

The councilman is also pushing for an age verification tool, so children cannot get a scooter without being monitored by an adult.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____