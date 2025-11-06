Arrests made in anti-trafficking operation; woman dead following Phoenix stabbing | Morning News Brief

article

From arrests in an anti-human trafficking operation to a stabbing that left a woman dead in Phoenix, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 7.

1. Arrests made in Phoenix anti-trafficking operation

Officials with Grand Canyon University said their police department was involved in a multi-agency effort to target prostitution and human trafficking along a Phoenix roadway.

What we know:

A spokesperson with the private university said the operation targeted a portion of 27th Avenue between Indian School Road and Bethany Home Road. The area is reportedly called "The Track" or "The Blade," due to "the proclivity of sex trafficking in the area."

2. Deadly shooting under investigation in Phoenix

A man is in custody for allegedly killing a woman inside a Phoenix home.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Police say the victim was found dead inside a home near I-17 and Buckeye Road.

3. Laura Owens indicted on new charges

A woman who was indicted for allegedly lying about a pregnancy to defraud former "The Bachelor" star Clayton Echard has been indicted on new charges.

Dig deeper:

35-year-old Laura Michelle Owens (pictured) was indicted on seven felony counts in connection with a case that involves a second victim. Officials did not identify that victim.

4. Mesa Gateway not heavily affected by ongoing shutdown

Issues affecting airports since the ongoing federal government shutdown began are not affecting airports equally.

A Comparison:

Sky Harbor's website showed more than a hundred delays and cancellations on Nov. 6. In contrast, travelers at Mesa Gateway Airport reported a smooth experience.

5. Hearing set for serial street shooting suspect

A hearing has been scheduled for a man who is accused of terrorizing parts of Phoenix during a months-long serial shooting spree.

The backstory:

Aaron Saucedo is accused of killing nine people and wounding two others during the spree, which happened between August 2015 and July 2016. Most of the victims were reportedly killed in the Maryvale area of Phoenix.

A look at your weather for today

