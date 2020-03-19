As coronavirus continues to spread, many are wondering why haven't more people been tested

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many FOX 10 viewers have asked the same question: why haven't more people been tested.

On Thursday, FOX 10 asked Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, that very question.

"There are now several commercial laboratories that can test for COVID-19," said Dr. Christ. "However, as you've heard, there is a national shortage of test collection supplies and lab reagents. There are not enough tests for everyone who wants to be tested at this time."

Dr. Christ, however, says many things are changing around the state.

"We know that many healthcare and laboratory partners are in the beginning stages of implementing screening locations, once the supplies become available. We are working with our sites and our Federal [Health and Human Services] partners to continue setting up additional screening locations throughout the state."

Dr. Christ is also clearing up other important information about the virus.

"It's important to know because there is no specific treatment for the disease, the results of a COVID-19 test will not change the results of your clinical treatment," said Dr. Christ. "While you are sick, doctors will still care for you the same way."

Dr. Christ also reiterated that if people do need to see a doctor to make sure to call first. Also, people should avoid the hospital, unless it's a true emergency.

