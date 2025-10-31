ASU campus assault suspects arrested; Judges rule on SNAP benefits | Nightly Roundup

article

Federal judges make ruling on continued SNAP benefits funding; arrests made over assault incident on AS campus; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for October 31, 2025.

1. Assault on ASU campus caught on video

Arizona State University police have arrested four people in a brutal assault case that happened on the university's Tempe campus.

Three of the suspects in custody were identified as Donnell Young, 18, Jayden Smith, 19, and Justin Otis, 18. The fourth suspect is a juvenile, and police are still looking for a fifth suspect. A spokesperson has confirmed that Otis is the son of a prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

2. Deadly crash in the northwest Valley

A crash at an intersection in Surprise has resulted in the death of one person.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m., and police say multiple people were taken to a hospital.

3. Shooting injures 2 in Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Indianola.

"When officers arrived, they located two adults both with at least one gunshot wound. Both were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement on the matter.

4. Judge makes ruling on SNAP benefits

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

Two federal judges have ruled that the Trump administration must replenish SNAP food benefits despite the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Even though the judge ruled that the benefits could not be suspended for the first time in SNAP's 61-year history, many beneficiaries are still likely to face delays in getting the debit cards they use to buy groceries reloaded.

5. Arizonans step up to fill the SNAP gap

As uncertainties over SNAP benefits continue, Arizonans are stepping up to fill the gap by donating money, food, and time to help those in need.

Data from the Arizona Department of Economic Security shows 855,273 people receiving SNAP benefits as of September 2025, including around 508,000 adults and 347,000 children.

