ASU holds virtual graduation amid coronavirus pandemic

In a normal year, graduates would cross the stage and shake hands with colleagues and professors, turning the tassels on their caps.

But in the era of the coronavirus, Arizona State University graduates still earned their degrees, but with a virtual commencement serving as a substitute for a traditional ceremony.

"Around this time of year in the spring, thousands of graduates step out of their universities and into the real world wondering what the future hold for them," said Luis Alberto Moreno, president of the ASU Thunderbird School of Global Management. "This year, things are very different."

With more than 16,400 graduates, ASU's largest class in the university's history streamed its commencement on YouTube and the school's website.

"I can't tell you how pleased I am to offer my congratulations to the class of 2020," said Lonnie G. Bunch III, ASU secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. "I wish I could be there with you in person, but regardless of my presence, I want you to know how excited I am about the possibilities in front of you."

So graduates, along with their loved ones, could be apart of their big day.

"I hereby confer upon each and every one of you the appropriate degree that you've earned and welcome you to the company of doer and scholas, people that will make big things happen. Congratulations, graduates," said ASU President Michael Crow.

