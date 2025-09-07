ASU researchers find human teeth fossils

The Brief An ASU research team has discovered 13 ancient human teeth in Ethiopia, dating back to 2.6 to 2.8 million years ago, that appear to be different from any previously known species. According to researchers, the findings suggest that the story of human evolution is more complex than a simple family tree, with multiple early ancestors coexisting in East Africa at the same time.



ASU researchers are in Ethiopia, searching for ancient human teeth that could offer new insights into early human development.

The research team, including Christopher Campisano, an associate professor at ASU's School of Human Evolution and Social Change, is working in the Ledi-Geraru area of the Afar Triangle. This region is a hotbed of early human fossils.

What they're saying:

"Hominins were probably across most of Africa at some point, but we get these little peaks in certain spots in the African Rift Valley," Campisano said.

His team uncovered 13 teeth that appear to be different from any they've seen before. While there aren't enough to give the teeth a new species name, Campisano said they don't seem to match any known species.

The discovery was the result of a process of using satellite images to find potential sites, followed by extensive manual labor on the ground.

These teeth, which are between 2.6 and 2.8 million years old, are already beginning to tell an intricate story.

According to Campisano, the find shows that the story of human evolution is more complex than a simple family tree. He said the findings indicate that there were at least four different human ancestors living in East Africa at the same time.

What's next:

From just the teeth, researchers can learn about what these early humans ate and how they lived. The team is now hoping to find more fossils to go along with the teeth.