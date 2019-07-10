AT&T becomes first mobile service provider to automatically block robocalls

AT&T is the first mobile service provider that will automatically block robocalls for its customers.

The free service comes after the Federal Communications Commission ruled in June that phone service providers can offer call-blocking options for customers who choose to be part of the service.

The AT&T service will try to block the unwanted calls and notify customers when it might be a robocall, according to the company. The service is available on all new lines and will be added to existing lines "over the coming months." Customers will get a text message when the service is added.

"The Commission's recent action builds on a years-long effect to enable broader adoption of call-blocking tools and allow providers to better protect their customers and networks," a statement from AT&T said.

Other service providers, such as Verizon and T-Mobile, offer call-blocking programs but only if a customer chooses to opt-in.

More than 4.3 billion robocalls were placed just in June, according to the robocall index.