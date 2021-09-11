Authorities pursue driver in Phoenix area – pursuit ends on Loop-202
PHOENIX - Authorities pursued a driver in the Phoenix area on Saturday night on Loop-202 and it ended not long after.
The pursuit ended near McClintock Drive around 9:35 p.m.
No further information is available. This story will be updated when more information is available.
Related Stories:
- ATV roll-over crash traps boy underwater in the Salt River – he's now in critical condition
- How Arizona first responders are honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
- 3 children hospitalized after being pulled from Buckeye pool
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.