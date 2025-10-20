AZ man given centuries-long prison sentence; joyride ends with 13yo's arrest | Nightly Roundup

article

Judge gives Arizona man convicted of child sex crimes a very long prison sentence; trial starts for suspect in Scottsdale woman's murder; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, October 20, 2025.

1. Long prison sentence given to Arizona man

(Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

A 63-year-old Arizona man will be spending a lot of time behind bars for his role in cases of child sexual abuse out of Peoria.

Dig deeper:

According to officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, a judge has given a centuries-long prison sentence for Mark Rodman (pictured). He was found guilty in August on multiple counts of child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor.

Read More

2. East Valley joyride ends with teen's arrest

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

What we know:

Gilbert Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly driving a car at high speeds during the overnight hours of Oct. 20.

Big picture view:

According to Gilbert Police, Mesa Police's air unit spotted a black Chevrolet Tahoe traveling at a high rate of speed at around 1:48 a.m.

Read More

3. Man wanted for 2017 murder arrested

What we know:

An arrest was made in a June 2017 cold case that left a 25-year-old stabbed to death in north Phoenix.

What they're saying:

"You know, he gave my brother a one-way ticket to heaven so, hey, I’m not mad at that. I’m just disappointed in how humanity is," said the victim's brother, Eviein Paulos.

Read More

4. Trial begins for Ian Mitcham

What we know:

The trial for Ian Mitcham (pictured on left) began today.

Dig deeper:

Mitcham is accused of murdering 31-year-old Allison Feldman (pictured on right). Feldman was found dead in her home in 2015, and Mithcam was first charged in 2018, but a court battle over DNA evidence caused a lengthy delay in the case.

Read More

5. Tempe organizations still dealing with microburst aftermath

What we know:

Some organizations in Tempe are still dealing with the aftermath of last week's powerful microburst that damaged parts of the East Valley city.

What you can do:

Both the Hall of Flame and Childsplay Theatre are soliciting donations online.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast