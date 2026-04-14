AZ woman accused of killing newborn decades ago; What to know about the Android settlement | Nightly Roundup

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65-year-old Arizonan accused of killing newborn while out of state; Student spent months in ICU due to rare case of valley fever; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

1. Arizonan accused of killing newborn child decades ago

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2. Student fighting rare form of Valley fever

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3. Google's Android settlement: Here's what to know

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4. New details in Phoenix Police sergeant investigation

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5. Life in prison for man who killed his girlfriend

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