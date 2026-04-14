AZ woman accused of killing newborn decades ago; What to know about the Android settlement | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - 65-year-old Arizonan accused of killing newborn while out of state; Student spent months in ICU due to rare case of valley fever; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
1. Arizonan accused of killing newborn child decades ago
Featured
More than four decades after a newborn girl was found suffocated and abandoned on a North Dakota college campus, authorities say DNA technology has finally led to a murder charge against a 65-year-old Arizona woman.
2. Student fighting rare form of Valley fever
Featured
A 21-year-old student contracted Valley fever that spread to his brain, causing seizures, a stroke, and a 136-day ICU stay.
3. Google's Android settlement: Here's what to know
Featured
Millions of Android users could get paid in a $135M Google settlement. Here’s who qualifies and how much you might receive.
4. New details in Phoenix Police sergeant investigation
Featured
We’re uncovering more about the internal investigation into Dusten Mullen, a Phoenix police sergeant who was placed on administrative leave over his alleged off-duty conduct during a student anti-ICE protest in Chandler.
5. Life in prison for man who killed his girlfriend
Featured
Officials with MCAO say a 23-year-old man will serve the rest of his life in prison for his role in a shooting in 2023 that left his then-girlfriend dead.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Cooler temperatures arrived Tuesday after Monday's storm system moved through, but it'll slowly warm back up to the 80s this week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the cloudy and windy conditions coming later this week.
Get the Full Forecast