AZDH approves 86 licenses for recreational marijuana sales

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Jan. 22 approved licenses for 86 facilities to begin selling recreational marijuana.

Proposition 207 was approved by voters last November, allowing people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana or a smaller quantity of "concentrates" such as hashish, allow for recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers and for people to grow their own plants.

AZDHS says it has received 79 applications since the application period began on Wednesday. Six of those applications are under review.

Approved facilities, listed alphabetically by legal name

Apache County

Nature's Wonder Inc - Apache Junction Svaccha, Llc - Apache Junction

Coconino County

Arizona Natures Wellness (dba Bloom Sedona) - Sedona Desertview Wellness & Healing Solutions, LLC (dba Green Pharmacy), Flagstaff High Mountain Health, Llc - Flagstaff Rch Wellness Center (dba Greenhouse of Flagstaff) - Flagstaff

Cochise County

Natural Relief Clinic Inc (dba Green Farmacy) - Bisbee

Gila County

Desert Medical Campus Inc (dba Uncle Herb's Health Center) - Payson

Maricopa County

4245 Investments Llc (dba The Mint Dispensary) - Mesa Absolute Health Care Inc (dba Emerald Gilbert) - Gilbert Ad, Llc (dba Urban Greenhouse) - Phoenix All Greens Inc - Sun City Arizona Cannabis Society Inc - El Mirage Arizona Wellness Collective 3, Inc (dba Nova Dispensary) - Mesa Az Compassionate Care Inc (dba TruMed Dispensary) - Phoenix Azgm 3, Inc (dba Territory Dispensary) - Chandler Border Health, Inc (dba Sticky Saguaro) - Chandler Buds & Roses, Inc (dba The Flower Shop Az) - Mesa Byers Dispensary (dba Harvest of Scottsdale) - Scottsdale Catalina Hills Botanical Care Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix Csi Solutions Llc (dba Sol Flower) - Scottsdale Devine Heart Healinc Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix Dream Green Inc (dba Horizon the Health Center) - Phoenix East Valley Patient Wellness Group Inc - Sun City Eba Holdings Inc (dba Monarch Wellness Center) - Scottsdale Fort Consulting, Llc - Phoenix Fort Mountain Consulting, Llc - El Mirage G.T.L. Llc (dba The Mint Dispensary) - Guadalupe Green Desert Patient Center Of Peoria (dba Arizona Natural Selections) - Peoria Green s Goddess roducts, Inc. (dba Mission North Mountain) - Phoenix Green Sky Patient Center Of Scottsdale (dba Arizona Natural Selections) - Scottsdale Healing Healthcare 3 Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix Herbal Wellness Center Inc - Phoenix High Desert Healing Llc - Avondale High Desert Healing Llc - Chandler Holistic Patient Wellness Group - Tempe Jamestown Center - Mesa Kannaboost Technology Inc (dba Sol Flower) - Tempe K Group Partners Llc (dba Curaleaf) - Youngtown Kwerles Inc - Phoenix Legacy & Co., Inc. (dba Zen Dispensary) - New River Mohave Valley Consulting, Llc - Phoenix Natural Herbal Remedies Inc (dba Curaleaf) - Phoenix Natural Relief Clinic Inc (dba YiLo Superstore) - Phoenix Nature's Healing Center Inc. (dba Sunflower Meds) - Phoenix (Note: This establishment was granted three licenses) (Note: This establishment was granted three licenses) Nature Med Inc - Guadalupe Non Profit Patient Center Inc - Cave Creek Ocotillo Vista, Inc - Glendale Organica Patient Group Inc - Phoenix Pahana, Inc - Glendale Patient Alternative Relief Center (dba Local Joint) - Phoenix Phoenix Relief Center Inc - Phoenix Phytotherapeutics Of Tucson - Phoenix Pinal County Wellness Center (dba Bloom Copper Country) - Peoria Pp Wellness Center (dba Curaleaf Glendale) - Glendale Rjk entures, Inc. (dba Arizona Natural Concepts) - Phoenix Salubrious Wellness Clinic Inc (dba SWC Tempe) - Tempe Sea Of Green Llc - Mesa Svaccha, Llc - Tempe Sweet 5, Llc - Youngtown The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of Mesa Inc - Mesa The Giving Tree Wellness Center Of North Phoenix Inc - Phoenix The Healing Center Farmacy Llc - Mesa The Kind Relief Inc (dba Reef Dispensaries) - Queen Creek The Medicine Room Llc - Mesa Total health & Wellness Inc (dba Oasis) - Chandler Total Health & Wellness Inc - Chandler Vallley Healing Group Inc (dba The Good Dispensary) - Mesa Valley Of The Sun Medical Dispensaryinc - Goodyear Vending Logistics Llc (dba Territory Dispensary) - Mesa White Mountain Health Center Inc - Sun City Whoa Qc Inc (dba Reef Dispensaries) - Glendale Zonacare (dba Bloom Dispensary Phoenix) - Phoenix

Mohave County

Abedon Saiz Llc - Lake Havasu City Fwa Inc (dba Farm Fresh) - Lake Havasu City Verde Dispensary Inc (dba arvest of Tempe) - Kingman

Pima County

Arizona Golden Leaf Wellness, Llc - Marana Medmar Tanque Verde Llc (dba Desert Bloom Releaf Center) - Tucson Patient Care Center 301, Inc. (dba Harvest of Tucson) - Tucson Rainbow Collective Inc (dba The Prime Leaf) - Tucson

Pinal County

Medical Pain Relief Inc (dba Leaf Life Casa Grande) - Casa Grande

Yavapai County

203 Organix, Llc (dba SWC Prescott) - Prescott Sherri Dunn, Llc - Cottonwood

Yuma County

Jamestown Center - Yuma

The Associated Press contributed to this report

