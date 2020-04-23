AZDHS expands testing for COVID-19 in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services is working on expanding testing in the state to help monitor the spread of coronavirus, according to an AZDHS announcement on April 23.

According to AZDHS, officials have taken the following steps to make more tests available to Arizonans:

Expanding the test criteria to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to or infected with COVID-19 , which was originally restricted to high-risk individuals and people with specific symptoms

Distributing 15 rapid testing machines that can provide results in 15 minutes

Providing additional funding to labs like Sonora Quest Laboratories, TGen and the University of Arizona

Telling labs to remove testing restrictions if there are adequate testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE)

State health officials are also working with labs to look into antibody testing and how it might aid in the fight against the virus.

Officials say laboratories statewide have already had the additional capacity to run more COVID-19 tests, the but lack of personal protective equipment and test supplies has been a "significant barrier to testing."

LIST: Coronavirus testing locations in Arizona

However, DHS states the "supply chain is opening up," so while there is still a shortage, labs are now able to test more people.

Advertisement

Read the full statement here,

As of April 23, the state has 5,769 confirmed cases and 249 deaths.

Governor Doug Ducey announced on Wednesday that, despite protests to reopen the state, the stay-at-home order witll remain in effect. He also announced that elective surgeries would be able to resume May 1.

MORE: Gov. Ducey: Elective surgeries can resume on May 1 in Arizona if certain requirements are met

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.