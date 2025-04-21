B-29 Superfortress lands at Phoenix Goodyear Airport

The Brief From April 23-27, you have the chance to visit a B-29 Superfortress parked at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. It's one of more than 1,600 B-29 bombers that were built in Kansas during World War II.



A historic warbird landed at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

This B-29 Superfortress is known as the DOC, and it flew in from Abilene, Texas.

It will be in the Valley for a few days for the public to see, and you can even take a tour of the inside.

This B-29 is one of over 1,600 B-29 bombers built in Wichita, Kansas during World War II. DOC is one of two B-29 Superfortresses still flying worldwide.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

DOC's friends are honoring the men and women who designed and built it, maintained it, and flew this aircraft during World War II by touring the U.S. and sharing its story.

"Because of the long legs, this plane can fly over 3,000 miles. It was sent to the south Pacific, and they're flying out of Guam, Tinian and Saipan, which is about a thousand miles from Japan. Flies about 200 miles an hour, a little over," Mark Novak, DOC's Chief Pilot said.

The B-29 will be open to the public from April 23-27. There will even be flights on Saturday and Sunday.

What's next:

Next, the B-29 will head to Palm Springs, California.

Click here to learn more about the plane and how to visit it.