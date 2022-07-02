Bacterial outbreak found at Arizona’s largest state hatchery: A list of which lakes may be affected

article

Arizona officials have halted all fish stockings from the largest state-run hatchery because of a bacterial outbreak among its trout.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Friday a temporary ceasing of stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which is north of Phoenix in Cornville.

The agency said officials noticed fish deaths in early June but with symptoms not associated with diseases previously seen there.

A University of Arizona lab last week identified the pathogen as a naturally occurring bacterium that had not been found in the state before. The bacterium, however, were discovered in California hatcheries in 2020.

The department is working to determine the source.

Officials are warning that it’s possible more than two dozen lakes, ponds and other bodies of water in Arizona were stocked in May and June with fish carrying the bacteria.

These are the ponds included in the list:

Ashurst Lake

Big Lake

Bunch Reservoir

C.C. Cragin (Blue Ridge) Reservoir

Cataract Lake

City Reservoir

Dogtown Reservoir

Fain Lake

Frances Short Pond

Goldwater Lake (Upper)

Kaibab Lake

Kinnikinick Lake

Knoll Lake

Lynx Lake

Mingus Lake

Mormon Lodge Pond

Nelson Reservoir

Oak Creek

River Reservoir

Rose Canyon Lake

Santa Fe Reservoir

Tunnel Reservoir

West Clear Creek

Wet Beaver Creek

Willow Springs Lake

Woods Canyon Creek

Woods Canyon Lake

Anglers are advised to follow U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines on how to properly cook fish.

Fish from the Canyon Creek and Tonto Creek hatcheries will replace stockings from Page Springs this month.