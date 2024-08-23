Bad crash on Loop 101; Trump rally in Glendale l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A serious crash shut down part of an East Valley freeway for several hours; former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Glendale; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 23.
1. East Valley freeway back open after serious crash
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two vehicles were involved in the crash along the southbound lanes. The extent of injuries suffered in the crash are unknown.
2. Former President Trump holding rally in Glendale
Former President Donald Trump is back in the Grand Canyon State for a campaign event at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday evening, as announced by Turning Point Action.
3. Phoenix drive-by shooting injured teenager
A teenage girl was hurt in a drive-by shooting near 7th and Romley Avenues, Phoenix Police said. No suspects are in custody.
4. Fallout from Trump attempted assassination
The Secret Service agents placed on leave include one member of Donald Trump's protective team, reports say.
5. RFK Jr. off the Arizona ballot?
RFK Jr. submitted paperwork to remove himself from Arizona's 2024 election ballot, Arizona's Secretary of State said on Aug. 22.
Today's weather
The high temperature on Aug. 23 in Phoenix is expected to reach about 106°F. There will be only about a 5% chance for thunderstorms.