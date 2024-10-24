Ballots burned in Phoenix mailbox fire; Trump holding rally in Tempe l Morning News Brief

An investigation is underway after electoral ballots were burned when a USPS mailbox was lit on fire in Phoenix; former President Donald Trump will be back in the Valley on Thursday for a campaign rally; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 24.

1. Ballots burned in mailbox fire

Over a dozen ballots were damaged after a United States Postal Service mailbox in Phoenix was lit on fire near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road, firefighters said. Read more here.

2. Trump at Mullett Arena

Former President Donald Trump (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

Former President Donald Trump will be back in Arizona on Thursday when he appears at a campaign rally in Tempe. Read more here.

3. Man pleads guilty to threatening Hobbs

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

A Colorado man repeatedly made online threats about killing the top elections officials in his state and Arizona — both Democrats — as well as a judge and law enforcement agents, according to a guilty plea he entered. Read more here.

4. Reality TV star loses prison job

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Todd Chrisley visits SiriusXM Studios on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Todd Chrisley, a reality TV star who is currently serving time for his conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges, was removed from his job at the prison chapel, according to his attorney. Read more here.

5. Beyoncé at Harris rally?

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 29: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Par Expand

Beyoncé is expected to appear at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Read more here.

Today's weather

The heat continues today in the Valley – we'll see a high near 95°F. Read more here.