Banner Health hospitals to run ‘grocery stores’ for workers

Banner Health is setting up makeshift grocery stores for workers on the front lines tending to coronavirus patients.

The provider announced Monday that select metro Phoenix hospitals will have on-site locations where health care workers can pick up provisions.

Fruits, vegetables, bread, dairy products, and eggs are among the essentials that will be available to physicians, nurses and other staff at a discounted price.

Banner officials say they hope to ease the burden for workers who are putting in especially long shifts.

The facilities that will offer groceries are in Queen Creek, Glendale, Scottsdale, and Phoenix. In Mesa, Banner Desert Medical Center will instead have grocery boxes available to buy.

Arizona-based Banner Health, one of the largest nonprofit health care systems nationwide, owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals.

