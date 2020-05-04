Barbershop owner elated after hearing Arizona Governor’s announcement to reopen barbershops, salons

It was not easy for this Valley barbershop to get this far as its been closed for weeks due to the stay-at-home order amid the pandemic.

Executive Men's Grooming in Gilbert was experiencing hardship as the owner didn’t qualify for any federal financial help he applied for.

Owner, Tony Starks, was wondering if he would ever be able to re-open, so Monday is a very big deal as Governor Doug Ducey announce salons and barbershops can reopen May 8th.

Phones are now ringing off the hook with customers immediately calling and texting the barbershop after hearing the good news.



Starks says he's so happy he can get his barbers back to work.

"It is so nice we are able to go to work, make a living for our family and all of us are going to be in a position where we don’t have to worry. Bills still had to be paid, I was to a point where I was really scared," Starks said.

He is starting to prepare his shop for reopening, and of course, he will be following all guidelines.

Employees will be wearing masks, gloves and they will be installing dividers in between all their chairs.

“This isn’t over, this isn’t like all good this is all done, we are still in the middle of this, we have to be responsible and cautious of each step. I don’t want to do this again," Starks said.

Starks says he is researching on all the ways he can keep his customers and employees safe. He does plan to have people wait outside before they're called for their appointment.

He hopes to stay busy for some time.