Barron County police shooting: How to watch funeral for fallen officers

Two Barron County police officers — Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel — will be laid to rest on Saturday after being killed during a traffic stop on April 8.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting the memorial service live starting on FOX 9+ (Comcast 10/807; DirecTV 29; Dish 29; Mediacom 10/803; over the air 9.2; Spectrum 10) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. You can also watch the funeral streaming live in the player above, on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23

A visitation will be held for the officers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cameron High School. Then a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Police honors will be conducted following the ceremony, outside the school.

The procession will commence after the police honors from Cameron High School. Details on the procession route are expected on Friday. You can watch the law enforcement honors and the procession in the player at the top of the page, on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.