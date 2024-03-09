Bear gang steals trash can from Connecticut driveway

A trio of bears was up to no good on a Connecticut property.

The homeowner’s security video showed the black bears roaming the property at dusk, with one even setting off the garage door light’s motion sensor.

One of the three bears approaches the trash can and picks it up with its front paws.

Then, standing upright, it backs slowly out of the driveway while still carrying the trash can.

Image: Anonymous via Storyful

The bear then eventually drags the treasure out into the woods with his friends eagerly following.

The homeowner told Storyful that bears in the area had begun to come out of hibernation from winter.

This story was reported from Detroit.