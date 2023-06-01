Expand / Collapse search

Bear surprises man relaxing outside his home: Video

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 9

Bear surprises man relaxing outside

A young black bear gave a man a fright while he was relaxing outside his Asheville, North Carolina, home on Wednesday. A security camera on David Oppenheimer's home captured the bear cautiously approaching him while he was scrolling on his phone outside. Oppenheimer jumped in surprise when he noticed the bear nearly at his feet.

"Hi bear, we're going to be famous," Oppenheimer said while trying to keep the animal calm.

Oppenheimer then took out his phone and began recording as the bear inspected his coffee, to which he said, "Please don't drink my coffee." 

The bear then wandered onto Oppenheimer's deck, before strolling away.

Oppenheimer told Storyful black bears frequent his neighborhood.

Bear destroys Diaper Genie in Pillager

Not even a Diaper Genie is safe against a black bear. FOX 9 viewer Dan Hanson sent in video of a bear destroying a Diaper Genie that was left out on their front porch in Pillager, Minnesota. "We thought for sure no animal would bother the Diaper Genie," Hanson said in an email to FOX 9.