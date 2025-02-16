Behind-the-scenes of the 70th annual Arabian Horse Show in Scottsdale

The Brief The 70th annual Arabian Horse Show in Scottsdale is taking place at WestWorld from Feb. 13-23. We're hearing from a long-time judge who breaks down what you can expect at the event.



Some of the most beautiful horses in the world are in Scottsdale for the Arabian Horse Show.

The backstory:

We're getting a behind-the-scenes look as hundreds of Arabian horses are showing off their best styles and tricks in Scottsdale as part of the 70th annual Arabian Horse Show.

The event is held at WestWorld in Scottsdale, and brings horses, trainers and judges from all over the world for the chance to win a million dollars worth of prizes.

"We featured the kids this weekend with the riders. A lot of these trainers are getting their horses tuned up," said long-time judge, Janice McCrea Wight.

Training the horses and the riders to this level takes a lot of work.

What they're saying:

"It's the most versatile breed. They do English, Western, Halter. We have the jumping, we have the trail classes, we have the different reining classes," Wight said.

In the end, it’s the devotion to the sport and the love for these horses that makes it all worth it.

"I've been a judge for over 40 years and I learn something everywhere I go and every time I'm working with other people that have the same passion for Arabian horses," Wight said.

What you can do:

The event runs from Feb. 13-23.

Click here for more information about the event.