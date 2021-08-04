Beluga whales dance to violinist’s serenade at Connecticut aquarium

A trio of beluga whales were captivated by a recent violin performance at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

In a video shared on Instagram by the aquarium, the violinist — Big Lux — treats Juno, Kela and Natasha the whales to a musical performance. The three whales move their fins and swim around to the classical tunes.

Mystic Aquarium is home to the largest outdoor beluga whale exhibit in the United States.

In May 2021, the aquarium transferred five new beluga whales from Canada to its facilities in Connecticut in an effort to save wild belugas and preserve the species for the future, the organization said.

In addition to the dance moves the marine mammals flexed in the video, the whales are known to be singers themselves. Beluga whales can change the shape of their blowholes to create a variety of vocalizations, according to the aquarium.

In its Instagram video, Mystic Aquarium said, "This type of enrichment is great for animals and humans alike."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.